NHL roundup: Rantanen, Avs topple Flyers

Mikko Rantanen scored two goals, and Matt Nieto and Gabriel Landeskog each scored once to lift the visiting Colorado Avalanche past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Monday night.

Oct 22, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rantanen has at least one point in all nine of Colorado’s games this season. Nathan MacKinnon, who earned an assist on Rantanen’s goal, also owns at least one point in all nine games.

Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots for the team’s third win in a row.

Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers, who got 29 saves from Brian Elliott.

Capitals 5, Canucks 2

Oct 22, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and added two assists as Washington won at Vancouver.

Ovechkin netted the winner and added an insurance marker as the defending Stanley Cup champions earned only their second victory in the past five games.

John Carlson had a goal and two assists for the Capitals, who got a goal and an assist from T.J. Oshie. Evgeni Kuznetsov also scored, and Nicklas Backstrom furnished three helpers. Troy Stecher and Sven Baertschi tallied for the Canucks.

Jets 5, Blues 4 (OT)

Jacob Trouba’s goal at 2:54 of the extra period lifted Winnipeg over visiting St. Louis. The Jets twice had to overcame deficits to improve to 5-0-1 on home ice this season. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in its past 12 games against St. Louis.

Mark Scheifele led Winnipeg with two goals and two assists, and Ben Chiarot had a goal and an assist.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Down 3-1 at the second intermission, the Jets drew even with two goals in the opening four minutes of the third period. David Perron put St. Louis on top 4-3 at 5:11, but Bryan Little tied the game at 18:20.

Hurricanes 3, Red Wings 1

Petr Mrazek made 20 saves against his former team, Micheal Ferland scored for the fourth straight game, and Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a win at Detroit.

Mrazek recorded 13 shutouts in while playing parts of six seasons with the Red Wings. He nearly had another, as the Wings didn’t score until the third period.

Defenseman Justin Faulk scored his first goal of the season, while Ferland tallied for a team-high sixth time. Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal. Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.

—Field Level Media