NHL roundup: Toews' hat trick lifts Blackhawks in OT

Jonathan Toews recorded a hat trick, including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Chicago Blackhawks outlasted the host St. Louis Blues for a 5-4 win on Saturday night.

Oct 4, 2018; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Toews scored in the first period and third period before burying the decisive goal 2:20 into overtime. Patrick Kane and Marcus Kruger also scored one goal apiece for Chicago.

Vladimir Tarasenko tallied a pair of goals in a losing effort for St. Louis. Colton Parayko and Chris Butler had one goal apiece.

Chicago has won each of its past 44 games when Toews and Kane both score at least one goal.

Lightning 2, Panthers 1 (SO)

J.T. Miller and Nikita Kucherov scored in the shootout as host Tampa Bay defeated Florida.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 42 saves through regulation and overtime, stopped Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the shootout. The other Panthers shooter, Mike Hoffman, hit the post. Hoffman also hit the post in overtime on what could have been a game-winning shot.

In addition to the loss, the Panthers may have paid a heavy price for this game as starting goalie Roberto Luongo left due to injury with 7:39 left in the second period. Florida was leading 1-0 when it appeared that Panthers forward Frank Vatrano was pushed and fell on Luongo’s left leg.

Golden Knights 2, Wild 1 (SO)

The Golden Knights tied the game late in regulation, and Erik Haula scored in the third round of a shootout as visiting Vegas rallied past Minnesota.

Haula, taking the second attempt in the third round after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Koivu’s try, fired a shot between the pads of Devan Dubnyk that squirted into the net for the game-winner. Fleury saved all three Minnesota shootout attempts.

Max Pacioretty sent the game into overtime by scoring the tying goal with 1:31 remaining in the third period. Fleury, yanked in the season opener after giving up five goals on 16 shots, finished with 29 saves and won for the first time in four career starts at Xcel Energy Center.

Predators 4, Islanders 3

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period, as Nashville spoiled New York’s home opener.

Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored in between Arvidsson’s goals for the Predators. Goalie Juuse Saros made 26 saves, including seven in a scoreless third period, as Nashville hung on to its narrow lead.

Mathew Barzal, Valtteri Filppula and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders.

Ducks 1, Coyotes 0

Rookie left winger Max Comtois scored his second goal in as many games, and goalie John Gibson posted his 17th career shutout as visiting Anaheim knocked off Arizona in its home opener.

Comtois scored on a breakaway with 32 seconds remaining in the second period, beating Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta low between the pads. Defenseman Cam Fowler set up the goal with a banked pass off the left boards at center ice that Comtois controlled as he got behind the defense.

The Coyotes have been shut out in both of their games this season, losing the season opener 3-0 in Dallas on Thursday.

Devils 5, Oilers 2

Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac scored two goals apiece to lead New Jersey past Edmonton at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, as part of the NHL Global Series.

Palmieri recorded his 15th career two-goal game by scoring the first two goals for New Jersey, which was the designated home team. Zajac notched his 14th career two-goal game by scoring twice from close range off passes from Miles Wood.

It was the 23rd NHL regular-season game played in Europe, the 11th in Sweden and the first played in Gothenburg.

Stars 5, Jets 1

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each scored two goals as Dallas stomped visiting Winnipeg for its second straight victory to open the season.

Alexander Radulov had the first goal for Dallas, while Jason Spezza, Seguin and Radulov provided two assists apiece. Benn added one assist.

Benn, the captain, reached the 600-point mark for his time with the Stars. He’s only the franchise’s second player to achieve that milestone since the team moved to Dallas.

Avalanche 5, Flyers 2

Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves, Colin Wilson scored twice and Colorado beat Philadelphia in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher and Gabriel Landeskog also scored. Erik Johnson had three assists for Colorado, and Alexander Kerfoot added two. The Avalanche won both games of their season-opening homestand.

Sean Couturier and Mikhail Vorobyev had goals, and Brian Elliott stopped 30 shots for the Flyers.

Canadiens 5, Penguins 1

Paul Byron had two goals and an assist, and Carey Price stopped 21 of 22 shots as visiting Montreal outworked Pittsburgh.

Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Charles Hudon also scored, and Artturi Lehkonen and Jeff Petry each had two assists for the Canadiens.

Riley Sheahan scored for the Penguins. Goalie Matt Murray made 24 saves.

Sabres 3, Rangers 1

Buffalo newcomer left wing Conor Sheary scored two goals, and center Jack Eichel added an empty-netter with two seconds left to beat visiting New York.

Sheary, acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, scored on power plays in each of the first two periods for the Sabres, who were shut out in their season opener Thursday.

Carter Hutton made 43 saves in his second start for the Sabres.

Senators 5, Maple Leafs 3

Thomas Chabot scored his second goal of the game early in the third period, and visiting Ottawa pulled away from Toronto.

Chabot broke through the defense to score from close in at 1:42 of the third after the Maple Leafs had tied the game at 3 late in the second period. Mark Stone added an empty-net goal at 19:35 of the third period for Ottawa.

Dylan DeMelo and Chris Tierney also scored for the Senators. Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs.

Flames 7, Canucks 4

Elias Lindholm scored twice in a three-point night, and Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and two assists to lead Calgary to victory over visiting Vancouver.

Trailing by one goal going into the third period, the Flames rallied with a pair of power-play goals to exact revenge on the Canucks, who won the season opener for both clubs Wednesday.

Elias Pettersson scored twice and added an assist for the Canucks, giving the Vancouver rookie five points in his first two NHL games.