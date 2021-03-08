Ice hockey-NWHL to play out virus-hit season in Boston

(Reuters) - The National Women’s Hockey League, which last month suspended its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak across some teams, said on Monday it will complete the abbreviated campaign over two days later this month in Boston.

Daily COVID-19 testing will be administered for all players and staff and there will be no fans in attendance for semi-final action on March 26 and the following day’s Isobel Cup Final, the NWHL said in a news release.

Top-seeded Toronto will face Boston in the first semi-final followed by a clash between Minnesota and Connecticut.

The six-team NWHL had originally planned to hold the entire two-week regular season and playoffs in Lake Placid, New York, but were forced to suspend play on the eve of the semi-finals because of positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

This time around, the NWHL said play returns with “enhanced health and safety protocols and enforcement.”