Ice hockey: Swedes thrash USA to make World Championship final

(Reuters) - Red-hot reigning champions Sweden scored three goals in a second-period blitz as they hammered the United States 6-0 in their Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Semifinals - Sweden v USA - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - May 19, 2018 - Team Sweden celebrate after winning a match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The Swedes led 1-0 after a cautious first period but they left their opponents reeling with a three-goal salvo in the second as Patric Hornqvist and Mattias Janmark netted two goals in 11 seconds.

The misery was compounded for the Americans with Viktor Arvidsson punishing them for taking out goaltender Keith Kinkaid by firing his second goal of the game into an empty net to make it 5-0, and Adrian Kempe added a sixth before the horn sounded.

Canada play surprise package Switzerland in Saturday’s other semi for the right to take on the Swedes in Sunday’s final, while the U.S. will face the loser of that game in a third-place playoff.