FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 19, 2018 / 3:45 PM / in 2 hours

Ice hockey: Swedes thrash USA to make World Championship final

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Red-hot reigning champions Sweden scored three goals in a second-period blitz as they hammered the United States 6-0 in their Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Semifinals - Sweden v USA - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - May 19, 2018 - Team Sweden celebrate after winning a match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The Swedes led 1-0 after a cautious first period but they left their opponents reeling with a three-goal salvo in the second as Patric Hornqvist and Mattias Janmark netted two goals in 11 seconds.

The misery was compounded for the Americans with Viktor Arvidsson punishing them for taking out goaltender Keith Kinkaid by firing his second goal of the game into an empty net to make it 5-0, and Adrian Kempe added a sixth before the horn sounded.

Canada play surprise package Switzerland in Saturday’s other semi for the right to take on the Swedes in Sunday’s final, while the U.S. will face the loser of that game in a third-place playoff.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.