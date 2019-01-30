NHL roundup: Stolarz Flyers' latest hero in net

Anthony Stolarz made his homecoming to the New York area a winning one Tuesday night, becoming the latest Philadelphia goalie to author a surprisingly stout performance as the Flyers beat the Rangers 1-0.

Jan 29, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Oskar Lindblom scored in the first period for the Flyers, who have won five straight. The Rangers’ three-game winning streak ended with the loss.

Stolarz, who grew up about 35 miles away from Madison Square Garden in Edison, N.J., made a career-high 38 saves in his first appearance for the Flyers since he sustained a lower body injury Dec. 15. It was the second NHL shutout for Stolarz, who also blanked the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 11, 2016.

Stolarz is the third Flyers goalie to post a shutout this season; Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard have one apiece, as well. He is one of seven men to start in net for Philadelphia this season, already tied for the most goaltenders used by an NHL team in a single season. The Quebec Nordiques (1989-90), St. Louis Blues (2002-03) and Los Angeles Kings (2007-08) also had seven starting goalies.

Jets 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

Kyle Connor scored twice and netted the lone shootout tally as Winnipeg edged host Boston.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves through regulation and overtime and denied all three Boston shootout attempts as the Central Division-leading Jets snapped a two-game losing skid.

Connor executed a perfect backhand after several fakes on the shootout winner, an appropriate analogy for the back-and-forth affair.

Sabers 5, Blue Jackets 4

Conor Sheary scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as visiting Buffalo skated to a narrow win over Columbus.

Sheary joined Evan Rodrigues with a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which overcame squandering a two-goal lead late in the second period to snap a five-game losing skid in Columbus.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson each scored and set up a goal for Columbus, which has dropped three in a row following an 11-3-0 surge.

