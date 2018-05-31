FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018

Eller powers Capitals past Vegas to level Stanley Cup

(Reuters) - Lars Eller had a goal and set up two others to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena and level the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.

May 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period in game two of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The series between two teams bidding for a first Stanley Cup now shifts to Washington for games three and four on Saturday and Monday.

After a glitzy pre-game show worthy of a night out on the Strip, complete with Golden Knights fighting off invading hordes of Capitals, the real battle got underway with Vegas drawing first blood as James Neal rifled a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle past Braden Holtby.

But the Capitals would hit back with three straight goals from Eller, Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Orpik before Golden Knights Shea Theodore would close out the scoring.

The loss was just the second on home ice during postseason for the expansion Knights.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ian Ransom

