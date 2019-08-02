Flames buy out D Stone's remaining year

The Calgary Flames bought out the final season of defenseman Michael Stone’s contract.

He is now an unrestricted free agent.

Stone, 29, signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Flames in June 2017 after being acquired earlier that year in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

In his two-plus seasons in Calgary, Stone had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists). In 2018-19, he had five assists in just 14 games, missing a big chunk of the season with a blood clot.

A third-round draft pick by Arizona in the 2008 draft, Stone has appeared in 439 regular-season games and has 117 points (29 goals, 88 assists). He added one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoffs games.