Sports News
August 2, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Flames buy out D Stone's remaining year

1 Min Read

The Calgary Flames bought out the final season of defenseman Michael Stone’s contract.

He is now an unrestricted free agent.

Stone, 29, signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Flames in June 2017 after being acquired earlier that year in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

In his two-plus seasons in Calgary, Stone had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists). In 2018-19, he had five assists in just 14 games, missing a big chunk of the season with a blood clot.

A third-round draft pick by Arizona in the 2008 draft, Stone has appeared in 439 regular-season games and has 117 points (29 goals, 88 assists). He added one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoffs games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below