COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland said it plans to merge its central bank and Financial Supervisory Authority to enable more efficient supervision of financial markets and implementation of macroprudential policy.

FILE PHOTO - Iceland's Central Bank logo on the wall of the bank's main building in Reykjavik January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“The inflation target is to be retained as the main monetary policy objective,” the government said in a statement, adding that “the Central Bank and the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME) are to be merged”.