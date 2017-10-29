Iceland opposition leader says will not rule out cooperation with Centre Party

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - The leader of Iceland’s main Left-Green opposition party, Katrin Jakobsdottir, said on Sunday she would not rule out working with the new Centre Party whose leader last year was ousted as Prime Minister due to links to the Panama Paper Scandal.

Left Green Movement candidate Katrin Jakobsdottir speaks to media after the voting during a snap parliamentary election in Reykjavik, Iceland October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

“Nothing is out of the picture, but our first choice is to work with the parties on the left,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

She said that it might not be possible for the center-left to form a government.

“We’d hoped that the opposition would get a majority, but that is unclear now,” she said.

The Centre Party, which was formed this September by former Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, got 11 percent of the votes in the early counting.