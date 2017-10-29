FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland's ruling Independence Party remains the biggest despite setback
#World News
October 29, 2017 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iceland's ruling Independence Party remains the biggest despite setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Despite a setback Iceland’s ruling center-right Independence Party took an early lead in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, followed by the Left-Green opposition party.

The Independence Party members and supporters react as they watch the first results of the snap parliamentary election in Reykjavik, Iceland October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

It was still too early to say, however, which party would get the mandate to form the next government.

In early counting, the Independence Party led with 26 percent, down 3 percentage points from last year’s election, followed by the Left-Green Movement with 17 percent, and the Social Democrats in third with 13 percent, almost doubling its size.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Teis Jensen

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Teis Jensen
