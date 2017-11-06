FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Talks on forming a governing coalition between Iceland’s Left-Green Movement and three other parties after an Oct. 28 parliamentary election have broken down, broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

Left Green Movement candidate Katrin Jakobsdottir speaks to media after the voting during a snap parliamentary election in Reykjavik, Iceland October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

President Gudni Johannesson gave the mandate to Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir last week after her party came second in the election.

Jakobsdottir told broadcaster RUV that the breakdown of the talks was a huge disappointment and that talks had been progressing well.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Toby Chopra

