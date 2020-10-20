Large earthquake strikes Iceland: Icelandic Meteorological Office

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A large earthquake shook south-western Iceland on Tuesday, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said on its website.

The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time (1343 GMT) with first measurements putting it at magnitude 5.5, the office said, adding that several aftershocks had been detected.

An initial measurement by the German Research Center for Geosciences, GEOFON, said the quake that hit the Atlantic island was of magnitude 5.7, but that number was later revised to 5.5.