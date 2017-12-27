Chinese tourist killed, several injured in bus accident in Iceland

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A bus carrying some 50 Chinese tourists crashed in icy conditions in Iceland on Wednesday, leaving one dead and several injured, police said.

The bus slid off the a main tourist road about 250 km (155 miles) east of the capital Reykjavik after colliding with a car carrying tourists from Lithuania, police said. The car’s passengers were not hurt.

One Chinese tourist was killed instantly, while 12 others were taken to the nearest hospital by helicopter.

Around 47,500 Chinese have visited Iceland in the past six months, accounting for 3.6 percent of the total number of visitors in the period, data from the Icelandic Tourist Board showed.