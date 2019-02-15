Iceland, U.S. set up economic channels to boost trade: Pompeo

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - The United States and Iceland have agreed to set up formal economic channels to boost trade and business investment, the countries’ top diplomats said on Friday.
“We have now established an economic dialogue between our two nations which I think will bear fruit quickly...It will establish the bilateral ties between our two countries,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference in Reykjavik.
