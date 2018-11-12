NHL roundup: 5-goal period lifts Panthers over Senators

Aleksander Barkov scored twice as the Florida Panthers won their fourth straight game, scoring five goals in the second period to defeating the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Nov 11, 2018; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) during the second period at BB&T Center. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Barkov, an All-Star last season, scored both of his goals in that second period. After a slow start this season, he has five goals. Florida also got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, Troy Brouwer and Frank Vatrano.

Panthers winger Mike Hoffman, who had played his entire career with Ottawa until he was traded twice in the offseason, earned two assists and extended his points streak to 12 games, one short of Pavel Bure’s team record.

Florida backup goalie James Reimer made 34 saves, earning just his second win of the season (2-4-1). Ottawa backup goalie Mike McKenna, making his third appearance and first start of the season, made 35 saves.

Jets 5, Devils 2

Mark Scheifele scored twice and Blake Wheeler extended his points streak to 10 games with two assists as host Winnipeg never trailed in beating slumping New Jersey.

Scheifele scored two of Winnipeg's first three goals and assisted on a third, by Nikolaj Ehlers. Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets, and Brett Seney and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves as Winnipeg improved to 7-2-1 at home.

Bruins 4, Golden Knights 1

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped 37 shots to win for the second straight night, and David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 16th goal in Boston’s win over visiting Vegas.

Danton Heinen, Jeremy Lauzon and Brad Marchand also scored goals for the Bruins, who wrapped up a four-game homestand with their third win. Cody Eakin scored for the Golden Knights.

With No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask out after being granted a leave of absence on Friday, Halak recorded 40 saves Saturday night in Boston’s 5-1 thrashing of Toronto and was back at it against Vegas.

Sharks 3, Flames 1

Joe Pavelski had a three-point outing while Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi each collected one goal and one assist as San Jose stopped visiting Calgary.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 14 of his 29 saves in the third period to backstop his team to a victory that snaps a two-game losing skid.

Kane opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the game, potting his sixth tally of the season and seventh in his last three games against the Flames. Kane collected the puck from Donskoi and worked to the left face-off dot before whipping a shot that beat the glove of Flames netminder Mike Smith.

Coyotes 4, Capitals 1

Richard Panik and Alex Galchenyuk both finished with a goal and an assist as Arizona ended a three game losing streak by defeating host Washington, which has lost two in a row.

Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper helped with 38 saves, robbing the Capitals on several occasions. Braden Holtby finished with 18 saves for Washington.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Derek Stepan also scored Arizona, and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington,

Avalanche 4, Oilers 1

Mikko Rantanen, Carl Soderberg and Tyson Barrie each scored a goal and added an assist as visiting Colorado beat Edmonton to end their losing streak at five games.

The Oilers (8-8-1) suffered their fourth straight loss. The setback raised questions about the future of Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who is considered to be on the hot seat.

Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 of 27 shots to up his team’s record to 8-6-3, while Edmonton starter Cam Talbot recorded 12 saves on 15 shots in 25:06 of action. Oilers backup Mikko Koskinen allowed 1 goal on 13 shots.

Wild 3, Blues 2

Minnesota heads home on a winning note after defeating host St. Louis, as Mikael Granlund scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:17 to play in the third period.

Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek scored during a 25-second span of the second period for the Wild. It was the seventh of the season for Parise and the first for Eriksson Ek. Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk was credited with 29 saves. He stopped all 12 St. Louis deliveries in the third period. Chad Johnson stopped 15 shots for the Blues, facing only 10 after the first period.