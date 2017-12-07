FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICL sells fire safety, oil additives units for $1 billion to SK Capital
Sections
Featured
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
HEALTH
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
Future of money
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
L.A. wildfire rages on
U.S.
L.A. wildfire rages on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 7, 2017 / 8:12 AM / in 2 minutes

ICL sells fire safety, oil additives units for $1 billion to SK Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) (ICL.TA) (ICL.N) said it has agreed to sell its fire safety and oil additives units to SK Capital for about $1 billion.

The business is part of ICL Specialty Solutions’ Advanced Additives business line and has operations in North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

ICL’s fire safety unit supplies chemicals and services for fighting wild fires and foams to extinguish fires. Its oil additives are used in the manufacture of lubrication oil additives, mining chemicals and pesticides.

In the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2017, the units contributed $294 million to ICL’s sales and $112 million to operating

income.

The sale to SK Capital, a private investment firm focused on specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

The decision to sell the business is in line with ICL’s strategy to exit low synergy businesses as it focuses on its mineral operations and reducing debt ratios and generating funds for growth initiatives, the company said on Thursday.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.