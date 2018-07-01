Stabbing at Idaho apartments housing refugees leaves 9 wounded

(Reuters) - A man went on a stabbing spree Saturday night at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho that is home to refugee families, sending nine people to the hospital, four with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested near the apartment complex soon after the attacks, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. local time Saturday (0245 GMT Sunday), the Boise Police Department said in a statement.

Some of the victims were in apartments and others were in a parking lot, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones told reporters.

No motive was known, the statement said.

The statement did not say from what countries the refugees had come.

The victims may have included children, local media reported.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Bones said in the statement.