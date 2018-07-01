FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
July 1, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Stabbing at Idaho apartments housing refugees leaves 9 wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man went on a stabbing spree Saturday night at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho that is home to refugee families, sending nine people to the hospital, four with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested near the apartment complex soon after the attacks, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. local time Saturday (0245 GMT Sunday), the Boise Police Department said in a statement.

Some of the victims were in apartments and others were in a parking lot, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones told reporters.

No motive was known, the statement said.

The statement did not say from what countries the refugees had come.

The victims may have included children, local media reported.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Bones said in the statement.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.