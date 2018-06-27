Idemitsu founding family to relent, accept Showa Shell merger: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Idemitsu’s founding family will drop its opposition to plans for a merger of Idemitsu Kosan (5019.T) and Showa Shell Sekiyu (5002.T), paving the way for the Japanese oil firms to combine, the Nikkei reported, sending shares of the two firms soaring.

Idemitsu Kosan's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The family, led by descendants of founder Sazo Idemitsu and which has a little over 28 percent stake in Idemitsu, has said the two firms are too different for any merger to work, while the Idemitsu management says the combination is necessary to compete in Japan’s shrinking oil products market.

In agreeing to a merger, the family, led by Shosuke Idemitsu, has demanded a pledge to maintain the principles held by founder Sazo Idemitsu and two board seats for family members at the combined company, the Nikkei said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Idemitsu, which acquired a little over 31 percent stake in Showa Shell in 2016, agreed to bring on the eldest son of Idemitsu Chairman Emeritus Shosuke Idemitsu as a director, it added.

An Idemitsu spokesman said nothing has been decided and declined to comment on the report, while spokespeople for the founding family said they could not immediately confirm the report.

The boards of Idemitsu and Showa Shell are set to meet in mid-July to make a final decision on the merger through a stock swap and have the matter up for approval at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting within a year, the Nikkei added.

Idemitsu management had long been keen to merge its operations with Showa Shell as shrinking gasoline demand in the country pushes the industry to consolidate, but has been locked in a battle with the Idemitsu founding family for about two years.

The combined firm would account for about 30 percent of domestic gasoline sales, coming second only to JXTG Holdings (5020.T), which was created last year from JX’s takeover of TonenGeneral Sekiyu and controls about half of domestic oil sales.

Shares in Idemitsu ended up 13.6 percent at 3,980 yen, while Showa Shell jumped 8.5 percent after the news, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei share average .N225.