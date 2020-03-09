IEA warns oil producers against playing 'Russian roulette'

FILE PHOTO: International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol speaks during the "Rome 2015 MED, Mediterranean dialogues" forum in Rome, Italy, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said that “playing Russian roulette in oil markets may well have grave consequences”, adding that oil prices below $25 a barrel would lead to stop in new U.S. shale development.

Birol’s comments came as oil prices dropped by more than a quarter and were set for their biggest one-day fall in 29 years after Saudi Arabia ignited an crude price war in the market. [O/R]

He added that the agency sees the potential for an oil overhang of 3.5 mln barrels per day (bpd) in first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.