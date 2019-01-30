IEA chief: Too early to assess impact of latest U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

An oil pumpjack painted with the colors of the Venezuelan flag is seen in Lagunillas, Venezuela January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency is yet to assess the impact of the latest U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil supplies, its chief Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

“Far too early to speak about Venezuela and we are following the events very closely,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.

The Trump administration on Monday imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, aimed at severely curbing the OPEC member’s crude exports to the United States and at pressuring Nicolas Maduro to step down as president.

