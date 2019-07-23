Technology News
July 23, 2019 / 6:28 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Tighter rules hammer IG Group's annual profit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group Holdings on Tuesday reported a slump of almost a third in its earnings for the year, hurt by Europe’s clampdown on the provision of access to high-stakes financial betting to amateur traders.

The mid-cap company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, said pretax profit plummeted 31% to 194.3 million pounds for the 12 months ended May 31.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below