Brazilian sanitation firm Igua files for IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento filed for an initial public offering on Monday, saying the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Bank of America Corp, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA will manage the offering.

According to the preliminary prospectus, Igua is the third largest private sanitation company in Brazil, operating in 37 cities and serving 7.1 million customers.