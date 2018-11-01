Apple held talks to take stake in iHeartMedia: FT

An electronic screen displays the Apple Inc. logo on the exterior of the Nasdaq Market Site following the close of the day's trading session in New York City, New York, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has held talks with iHeartMedia Inc to take a stake in the U.S. radio company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions between the two companies remain at a preliminary stage and no deal has been agreed, the report said, citing sources.

iHeartMedia is hoping the iPhone maker will take an equity stake worth millions of dollars, the FT reported citing one of the sources.

The tie-up could result in a multimillion-dollar marketing partnership rather than a direct investment, the report said citing another source.

iHeartMedia filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, after reaching an agreement with creditors to more than halve its $20 billion debt.

In June, John Malone’s Liberty Media withdrew its proposal to invest in iHeartMedia.

Apple and iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comments.