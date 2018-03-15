FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT.PK) on Thursday said ‍the company and its units, including iHeartcommunications Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company said it ‍reached an agreement with debtholders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt.

    Cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process, iHeartMedia said.

    (This story corrects to debtholders from shareholders, in paragraph 2)

    Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

