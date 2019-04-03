iHeartMedia Inc files for IPO as it nears bankruptcy exit

(Reuters) - U.S. radio company iHeartMedia Inc on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its Class ‘A’ common shares, as it nears bankruptcy exit.

FILE PHOTO: The iHeartMedia billboard is seen atop a building in the Bronx in New York, U.S., March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The company did not disclose the number of shares it was offering, or set a price range, but said bit.ly/2OERrJO will have two classes of shares. It just set a placeholder amount of $100 million to indicate the size of the IPO, although that can change.

Last March, the company collapsed into bankruptcy after it took a debt in 2008 to finance a nearly $18 billion buyout of Clear Channel Communications Inc, the world’s largest billboard company.

In January, iHeartMedia said its plan of reorganization, which includes separation from Clear Channel, was confirmed by the bankruptcy court. It added it will emerge from Chapter 11 through a series of transactions, debt raising, and issuance of new class A and B shares.

iHeartMedia was also reportedly in talks with Apple Inc for a stake sale in November.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from its IPO to pay off its debt.

The San Antonio, Texas-headquartered company boasts of more than 800 live radio stations, and has a monthly reach of 275 million listeners.

The radio broadcaster also owns digital radio platform iHeartRadio and is the number one commercial podcast publisher in the United States, according to podcast data company Podtrac.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are listed currently as underwriters to the IPO.

The company recorded historical revenue of $6.33 billion, and net loss of $202.6 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.