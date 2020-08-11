IHG stresses 'green shoots' but outlook uncertain

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) reported revenue of less than half that a year ago and profits down by 82% year-on-year in the first half of the year as it strove to cut costs and get hotels up and running again.

In line with other major hotel operators, the company said it was seeing some “very early” signs of a recovery in demand as COVID-19 restrictions eased in major markets, with July room revenue expected to decline at a slower pace than June.

But it also underlined that it had limited visibility on when the travel market would recover after six months which have seen billions in business travel and holidays cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The impact of this crisis on our industry cannot be underestimated, but we are seeing some very early signs of improvement as restrictions ease and traveller confidence returns,” Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr said.

Barr said improvements in occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry - were “small but steady”, with July RevPAR seen down 58% and occupancy rising to around 45%, still way below historic norms.

The company reported a 52% plunge in average room revenue for the first half. Its operating loss was $233 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $442 million a year earlier.

IHG, which operates Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe chain of hotels, did not propose an interim dividend and said it has total available liquidity of $2 billion.