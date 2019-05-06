IKEA to invest 400 million euros in French city center stores over three years

General view of a Swedish furniture giant IKEA store which will open on May 5, the company's first store in the heart of Paris, France, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - IKEA plans to invest 400 million euros ($448 million)in France over the next three years as it builds up its new city center stores in the country, IKEA France’s chief executive Walter Kadnar said on Monday.

Kadnar unveiled the plans as IKEA opened its first store in central Paris, in the city’s Madeleine district.

IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, is known for its vast self-service out-of-town stores, but it is transforming its business model to cater more for consumers who would rather order online and have furniture delivered to their doors.