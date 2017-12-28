FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Weiss to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel Aerospace Industries [ISAI.UL] (IAI) said on Thursday its chief executive officer, Joseph Weiss, will step down after six years in the job as he approaches retirement age.

Weiss will leave after a replacement is chosen and at the end of a suitable transition period, the state-owned defense firm said. A committee will be formed to choose a new CEO.

Weiss joined IAI in 1998 following 27 years of service in the Israeli navy and previously managed the group’s largest division - Systems, Missiles & Space.

Under his leadership IAI, which helped pioneer the development of military drones and also produces satellites, missiles and radar systems, grew its backlog of orders to a record $11 billion.

In April, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India’s army and navy with missile defense systems. A month later it won an additional $630 million contract to supply air and defense missile systems for four Indian navy ships.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

