Israel Aerospace, Croatia's DOK-ING to build robot to map contaminated areas

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it agreed to collaborate with Croatia’s DOK-ING on a robotic system to detect areas contaminated by chemical, biological and radioactive agents and perform other tasks.

Financial details were not disclosed.

DOK-ING will provide the platform developed especially to withstand an extreme working environment, with strong navigability and transportability in complex terrains. IAI will provide advanced robotic capabilities, algorithms for autonomous movement, broadband communication systems and command and control systems.

In addition, sensors for detecting and classifying contaminants will be embedded in the system, including for radioactive radiation.