July 26, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel Aerospace, Croatia's DOK-ING to build robot to map contaminated areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it agreed to collaborate with Croatia’s DOK-ING on a robotic system to detect areas contaminated by chemical, biological and radioactive agents and perform other tasks.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Financial details were not disclosed.

DOK-ING will provide the platform developed especially to withstand an extreme working environment, with strong navigability and transportability in complex terrains. IAI will provide advanced robotic capabilities, algorithms for autonomous movement, broadband communication systems and command and control systems.

In addition, sensors for detecting and classifying contaminants will be embedded in the system, including for radioactive radiation.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Williams

