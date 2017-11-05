FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FIMI fund invests $40 million in Israel Aerospace unit ImageSat
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 5, 2017 / 8:12 AM / in 2 hours

FIMI fund invests $40 million in Israel Aerospace unit ImageSat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) [ISRAI.UL] said on Sunday it signed a deal with the FIMI private equity fund to invest in IAI’s subsidiary ImageSat.

FIMI will invest $40 million in ImageSat (ISI), a commercial provider of satellite imagery services, for 53.6 percent of ISI’s capital, IAI said.

Under terms of the deal, ImageSat will acquire a new high resolution observation satellite, the EROS-C, and on the closing date it will pay $35 million as part of ISI’s debt repayment.

FIMI will receive preferred shares in which a profit sharing mechanism will be operated between IAI and FIMI.

Completion of the deal is subject to the approval of the Defence Ministry and the anti-trust authority.

“Space continues to be at the heart of IAI’s business strategy. The combining of forces with FIMI will create synergy between technological and business capabilities,” said IAI CEO Joseph Weiss.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.