FILE PHOTO: Lt. Col. Thomas Allen, 87th Flying Training Squadron commander, lands a T-38C Talon after a formation flight at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, U.S. in this Aug. 18, 2017 handout photo. (Airman 1st Class Benjamin N. Valmoja/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Sunday it won a $240 million contract to manufacture wings for U.S. Air Force T-38 training aircraft.

IAI said it has been producing the wings for the T-38s since 2011 and that the work will be performed in Israel.

The work is expected to be completed by 2033, the U.S. Defense Department said in a separate statement. It added IAI was one of four bids it received.