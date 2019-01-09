India's IL&FS says ITNL roads business attracts strong interest

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies next to the logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) installed on the facade of a building at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s heavily indebted Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said on Wednesday it has received more than 30 expressions of interest for IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd’s (ITNL) (ILFT.NS) domestic road business.

“Interest has been received from a mix of strategic and financial players,” IL&FS said in a statement.

ITNL is the biggest subsidiary of IL&FS and manages some of the group’s most valuable assets such as road projects.

IL&FS, an infrastructure and finance company which has debts of 910 billion rupees ($12.9 billion), has been trying to sell assets to repay debt after several defaults forced the government to overhaul its management last year.

India’s central bank has asked IL&FS’s lenders to classify loans extended to the company as non-performing, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.