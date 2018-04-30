Marriott Vacations to buy ILG in $4.7 billion deal

(Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC.N) will buy fellow timeshare company ILG Inc (ILG.O) in a cash-and-stock deal worth $4.7 billion, to expand in Mexico and other holiday hotspots, the companies said on Monday.

ILG’s shares rose 7.2 percent to $35.00 in premarket trading following the news.

ILG’s shareholders will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of Marriott Vacations for each share they hold.

According to Reuters’ calculations, the deal price represents a nearly 19 percent premium to ILG’s closing price on April 13, the day before Reuters reported that the two companies were in advanced talks for a deal.

The combined company will together own licenses to seven upscale brands including Marriott Vacation Club, the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and the Sheraton Vacation Club. It will also have greater scale to compete with Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV.N) and Bluegreen Vacations Corp (BXG.N).

“With ILG’s leading exchange networks, we will gain recurring, high-margin revenue streams,” Marriott Vacations Chief Executive Officer Stephen Weisz said in a statement.

The deal will add to Marriott Vacations’ adjusted earnings within the first year after the deal closes in the second half of the year.

JPMorgan was Marriott Vacations’ exclusive financial adviser, while Goldman Sachs and Moelis & Co advised ILG.