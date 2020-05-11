Iliad founder Niel invests in new InfraVia Capital 270 million euros fund

FILE PHOTO: Xavier Niel, founder of French broadband Internet provider Iliad arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French private equity company InfraVia Capital Partners said on Monday it has closed a new tech-focused 270 million euros ($292 million) fund, which has attracted investors including Iliad telecoms founder Xavier Niel.

InfraVia said the new fund had received the support of more than 15 investors, including French insurers, family offices and successful entrepreneurs such as Niel. It added that French state bank BPIFrance would be an anchor investor for the fund.

“I am very happy to invest personally in InfraVia Growth Fund to help European scale-ups become global leaders,” said Niel in a statement.