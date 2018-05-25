Iliad to brief media on its 'revolution' of Italy's telecoms Tuesday

MILAN (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad is set to hold a press conference in Milan on Tuesday to unveil its “revolution” of the Italian telecoms sector, a Facebook announcement showed.
Last week the company, majority-owned by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, said its much-expected Italy debut was pencilled in for June 21, after delaying initial plans for a launch at the start of this year.
Asked about details on the Tuesday briefing, which will be webcast on social media, the company declined to comment.
Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Valentina Za