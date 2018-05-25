Iliad to brief media on its 'revolution' of Italy's telecoms Tuesday

MILAN (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad is set to hold a press conference in Milan on Tuesday to unveil its “revolution” of the Italian telecoms sector, a Facebook announcement showed.

FILE PHOTO: French broadband Internet provider Iliad Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud attends the company's 2015 annual first half results presentation in Paris, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Last week the company, majority-owned by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, said its much-expected Italy debut was pencilled in for June 21, after delaying initial plans for a launch at the start of this year.

Asked about details on the Tuesday briefing, which will be webcast on social media, the company declined to comment.