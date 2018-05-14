FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 7:03 PM / in 2 hours

France's Iliad picks Thomas Reynaud as its new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms company Iliad has named Thomas Reynaud as its new chief executive, the company said in a statement on Monday, as the firm reorganizes its top management.

Reynaud, Iliad’s chief financial officer, will replace Maxime Lombardini, who is set to become chairman of the group.

Iliad’s current chairman, Cyril Poidatz, will become the company’s corporate secretary. Nicolas Jaeger, who acts as head of investor relations, will become the new CFO.

All changes will become effective on May 21, Iliad said.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair

