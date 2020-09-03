Technology News
September 3, 2020 / 10:14 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Iliad's 'Free' service says not authorised to use Huawei gear

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei sign is seen outside its store at a shopping complex in Beijing, China July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Free, a subsidiary of Iliad (ILD.PA), has not been authorised by the government to roll out mobile gear manufactured by China’s Huawei [HWT.UL], contrary to local rivals Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) and SFR (ATCA.AS), its CEO said on Tuesday.

“This breach of equal treatment is problematic”, Thomas Reynaud told a press conference after Iliad published its first-half results.

He added Free was considering turning to Finland’s Nokia (NOKIA.HE) for the deployment of its 5G network.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Potter

