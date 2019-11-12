France's Iliad plans 1.4 billion euro buyback financed by founder Niel

PARIS (Reuters) - French mobile operator Iliad (ILD.PA) announced plans for a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback guaranteed in full by Xavier Niel, in a move that could see the telecoms tycoon increase his ownership of the company he founded.

FILE PHOTO: Xavier Niel, founder of French broadband Internet provider Iliad arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Shares in the company jumped 18% in early trading.

Iliad, whose cut-price deals shook up the country’s mobile market, was beaten at its own game in recent quarters as a price war dented its market share, hitting shares and leading it cut a key profitability target.

Niel, who owns just over 52% of Iliad, said in a call with analysts that he heard the frustration of some of the group’s shareholders but that he still believed in its strategy.

He said he would fully underwrite a 1.4 billion-euro capital increase that will finance a share buyback of around 20% of its equity, offering an exit to disgruntled shareholders.

“I have been disappointed as the first shareholder of the group by the stock price performance over the last few months,” Niel told analysts.

“But I believe in the group, its management, its prospects in France and of course in Italy. I’m keen to increase my exposure in the group.”

The share buyback program will be carried out at of 120 euros per share, reflecting a premium of 38% to the volume-weighted average price over the last three months.

In the absence of any offers from new shareholders, Niel’s stake could rise to 72%, Iliad’s chief executive officer Thomas Reynaud said.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)