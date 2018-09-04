Telco maverick Iliad loses more ground in France amid price war

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad (ILD.PA), whose cut-price deals shook up the country’s mobile market, is now being beaten at its own game as a price war dented its market share in the first half of the year and led it to cut a key profitability target.

Guests waits before French telecoms operator Iliad the media conference in Milan, Italy, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The 19-year-old company said it had 200,000 fewer mobile subscribers at the end of June than at the end of March - the first drop since the launch of its mobile business in 2012.

Iliad’s broadband business also shed subscribers for second quarter in a row. In contrast, rivals Orange (ORAN.PA), Altice’s SFR (ATCA.AS) and Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) all gained ground over the same period.

Iliad shares have fallen by close to 45 percent this year, and were down by more than 1 percent at 0730 GMT.

“We’re disappointed and this is below our ambitions in terms of operational recruitments,” Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Jaeger told Reuters.

“Now, our financial reliability isn’t at all undermined,” he added.

The current competitive environment in France has led Iliad to rejig its broadband offers, which it hopes will drive up demand in its fixed-line business, especially through the migration of customers to more profitable fiber technology.

In a call with analysts, Chief Executive Thomas Reynaud also pledged to reinvigorate growth with the launch of a new set-top box bundling voice, internet and TV services. The new box should be unveiled “in the next few weeks”, the group said.

The new marketing and sales approach yielded positive results over the summer, Iliad said, without elaborating.

In Italy, where it entered the mobile market with aggressive offers at the end of May, Iliad said it had 1.5 million subscribers in early August.

“Iliad is the main casualty of the aggressiveness of Altice and has not managed to eat into the customer base of Orange (and) Bouygues,” Kepler analysts said in a note to clients.

Paris-based Iliad said first-half revenue was stable at 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 1 percent to 866 million euros.

Due to fierce competition in the fixed-line business, the group said it was reducing its operating free cash flow target for France to around 1 billion euros from 2020, compared with more than 1 billion euros previously.