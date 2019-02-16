Gunman in Illinois factory shooting killed victims after being fired: police

The exterior of the Henry Pratt valve assembly plant -- where police say Gary Martin shot fellow employees and wounded police officers -- is pictured in Aurora, Illinois February 15, 2019. Picture taken February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Robert Chiarito

AURORA, Ill. (Reuters) - A gunman who killed five fellow workers at an Illinois factory on Friday had just been terminated, and the plant manager and a human resources official were among his victims, authorities said on Saturday.

Gary Martin, 45, armed himself with a pistol before reporting for a meeting where he was told he was fired, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told a news conference. She said most of his victims were in the same room, and that multiple spent rounds were found at the scene.