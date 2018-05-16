Police officer shoots, wounds armed suspect at Illinois school

(Reuters) - A police officer assigned to an Illinois high school shot and wounded a male suspect who had brought a gun to the school on Wednesday morning, authorities in the city of Dixon said.

The suspect shot first at the school resource officer at Dixon High School before the officer returned fire, injuring him, City Manager Danny Langloss said in a statement. He added that the suspect’s wounds were not life-threatening, that no one else was hurt and that the suspect was in police custody.

It was not clear whether the suspect was a student at the school, and officials did not immediately respond to calls for further comment.

Armed school resource officers have been in the headlines since the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 teens and educators at a Parkland, Florida, high school, where an on-duty resource officer did not confront the gunman.

In March, a police officer posted at a Maryland high school shot and killed a 17-year-old boy who had opened fire on two fellow students.

All schools in Dixon, a small city about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago, were placed on lockdown, but Langloss said police believe the suspect acted alone and that there was no further threat.