Peninsula makes binding offer for 23% share in Illy Group: sources

FILE PHOTO: An Illy Caffee logo is seen in a coffee shop in Rome, Italy, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity firm Peninsula has made a binding offer to buy 23% of Illy Group, the holding company that owns both premium coffee maker Illycaffe and the non-coffee businesses of the Illy family, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Peninsula is interested in the 23% stake in the hands of Francesco Illy but needs to get the approval of the other family members, who own the remaining 77% of the group, to finalize the deal, the sources said.

The deal would give an equity value of more than 1 billion euros to Illy Group, one of the sources said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Andrea Illy, Francesco’s brother, speaking on behalf of the family, said he declined to comment on the issue.