Illycaffe looks for retail partner, could open its capital

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian premium coffee maker Illycaffe has asked Goldman Sachs to look for a partner and co-investor to help it expand its branded cafes in the U.S. market.

Goldman Sachs’s role will be to identify a mayor U.S.-based retailer as operating ally, the coffee maker said, adding that under the partnership Illycaffe would open up its capital for the first time since its foundation.

In an interview with Reuters in July, Illycaffe Chairman Andrea Illy said the family-owned group was open to a strategic partnership to help accelerate growth of its retail network.