Italy's Ima eyes M&A targets at home and abroad: CEO

AREZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Italian maker of automatic packaging machines Ima (IMAI.MI) is considering potential acquisition targets both in Italy and abroad as it looking growth opportunities, CEO Alberto Vacchi said on Thursday.

“Ima has been growing both internally and through acquisitions. Now we think we will favor external growth”, Vacchi told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.

“We always have opportunities on the table and are looking both in Italy and abroad”, he added.

Market trends for 2019 are positive, Vacchi said, adding however that the international scenario “is not great”.

“We are experiencing a bit of a slowdown but nothing major”, he said.