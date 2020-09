FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for drugmaker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Drugmaker AbbVie Inc has entered an agreement to develop and sell Chinese biotech company I-Mab’s lead cancer drug, the companies said on Friday.

AbbVie will pay I-Mab $180 million in upfront payment and an additional $1.74 billion in milestone payments for lemzoparlimab, the companies said.