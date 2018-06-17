Board of Brazil's IMC approves bid by Sapore to acquire stake

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s International Meal Company (MEAL3.SA) unanimously approved a tender offer by private rival Sapore SA to buy out 25 percent of the company’s outstanding shares, minutes of the meeting showed on Saturday.

According to a securities filing by IMC, Sapore would buy the shares at 9.30 reais per share. IMC’s capital would them be reduced until Sapore ends up with a 41.79 percent stake in the company, the filing showed.