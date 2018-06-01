FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Imerys unit settles talc claims for at least $5 million: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of French minerals company Imerys SA settled claims by 22 women related to talc supplied to Johnson & Johnson for making baby powder for at least $5 million, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Illustration

Imerys, which did not acknowledge the talc was tainted or dangerous, faces about 9,000 claims that allege the product it supplied to J&J contained asbestos and caused cancers, according to the report.

“Imerys has reached a resolution with the 22 Ingham plaintiffs and is being dismissed from the action,” company spokeswoman Gwen Myers said in an emailed statement, without disclosing the details of the settlement.

J&J remains the named defendant in a trial set to start June 6 in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Johnson’s Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause ovarian cancer and we will continue to defend the safety of our product,” J&J spokeswoman Carol Goodrich told Reuters.

Last week, a mistrial was declared in South Carolina when a jury on one of the cases that named both companies could not agree on a verdict.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.