WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it backed Argentina’s plan to accelerate its reduction of Lebac short-term debt, saying it was carefully designed and consistent with the Fund’s support of a stand-by arrangement for Argentina.

A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Implementation of this plan should remove an important source of vulnerability as well as help contribute to a more effective monetary policy framework,” IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.